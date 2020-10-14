When rumors started to emerge in August that Clare Crawley quit The Bachelorette mid-filming to pursue a relationship with her contestant Dale Moss, many people (including Bachelor blogger Reality Steve) speculated that the two of them must have talked via DM before the show. How else does one build such a strong connection so quickly? But Clare put those rumors to rest during The Bachelorette premiere when she revealed that the only contestant she'd heard from pre-show was Blake Moynes.
During the premiere, Blake said he'd reached out to Clare on Instagram after he saw her post an Instagram Story about how she was dealing with a lot. "I want[ed] to check in, [see] if she's okay," he explained. Clare then confronted him about his DM on night one of filming. "Over quarantine, it was really hard for me. You were the only guy who reached out to me the entire time," she said. "There are these weird rules that we have to follow for the show of not contacting somebody. So, you broke the rule."
However, Chris Harrison said during a Facebook Live that there are no rules when it comes to the show. "Blake made some bold moves," the host teased. "I always say to the guys, the rules are there are no rules. He really took that to heart, and Blake pushes the envelope to spend time with [Clare]."
It ended up working in Blake's favor, because Clare told him that she was grateful he checked in on her, even if it was breaking a "rule." She said, "To me, the fact that you risked not coming on [the show] and putting that on the line at a time when I was really struggling, it meant everything to me."
Now that we know Dale and Clare didn't begin their flirtation ahead of the season, it makes their connection that much more of a potential "love at first sight" situation. After Clare met him on night one, she said she felt like he could be her husband. It was one of those electric moments you see in rom-coms. As Clare explained it to Entertainment Tonight, "It was one of those intangible, goosebumps all over the body [things]. Like, what just happened?" She added, "Just standing in front of a man, connecting on that level, and it being electric between each other — I've never felt that instantly like that before."
Looks like Dale didn't need a leg up of pre-show DM-ing. Their connection was just instant.