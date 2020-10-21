One Bachelorette Bro Just Learned That You Have To Take An Interest In The Woman You’re Dating

Brandon further stepped in it, because he initially told Clare that he came on the show for those ineffable right reasons. "When I found out that you were the Bachelorette, I just knew I had to be here," he said. Clare wanted to know exactly what it was about her that Brandon found appealing. He twice answered something about her looks. The other contestants had mentioned liking Clare for her drive and her backstory, or, you know, anything that didn't have to do with just what they could see with their eyes. Brandon tried to explain that he may not know her, but he knew she was feeling it with him. "Um I actually don't feel that way," Clare responded. She decided that she would rather spend her energy on the guys who truly seemed to be there for her, so she sent Brandon home. Right then and there.