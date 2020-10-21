Every Dude Who’s Left On The Bachelorette… For Now

Clare Crawley's Bachelorette season may have been delayed by several months, but it's here now with dozens of contestants attempting to win her heart. Eight of them already failed to do so and got sent home at the premiere night rose ceremony. But all of the Bachelorette contestants who are left may have a tough time competing with first impression rose winner Dale Moss. He and Clare hit it off immediately — as you may recall, Clare immediately proclaimed that she'd just met her husband. Despite that obvious uphill battle, these other Bachelorette contestants that are still trying their hardest to stay in the game.
They may have a better chance, however as some fans know: Clare will exit the show and Tayshia Adams will replace her, a change-up that's already been confirmed — although ABC has been loathe to acknowledge this in any of the series' promotional materials.
It's unlikely that Clare and Tayshia have exactly the same type, so men who may have seen smooth sailing with Clare one week could easily be in jeopardy with Tayshia the next. It's like getting two seasons of The Bachelorette in one — with double the drama. Keep an eye on this updating list to see which of the 31 original men are still standing each week. Here's who's in for now.
This story will be updated throughout the 2020 season of The Bachelorette.