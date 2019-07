Desiree Hartsock & Chris Siegfried

Desiree Hartsock met Chris Siegfried on Bachelorette season 9, and they were wed in 2015. Later that same year, Hartsock wrote on her blog that the two were moving out of their Seattle condo, which she loved for its views of the city skyline, Space Needle, and Lake Union, and were heading to a house they purchased in the same city. Since then, Desiree and Chris have welcomed two children and still live in theWhen asked how the two decorate their home together, Desiree told The Nest , "Since Chris and I do have similar taste, it's really easy to decorate. I would find furniture and see if he liked it, and we would piece it all together. We make our place our home with personal pieces on the wall and the coziness of our furniture. We enjoy coming home!"