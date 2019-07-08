Story from The Bachelor

Here's Where All Your Favorite Bachelor and Bachelorette Couples Live Now

There have been 23 seasons of The Bachelor, 15 seasons of The Bachelorette, three seasons of Bachelor Pad, five seasons of Bachelor In Paradise, and one season of Bachelor Winter Games, each of which has promised contestants the possibility of finding love. 19 couples have come out of their time on these shows with lasting relationships, and though that's less than a 50% success rate, it's still a lot of couples for fans of the franchise to keep up with — especially since they're scattered all over the country.
Since they were made famous by their time on reality TV, many of The Bachelor franchise couples still keep their fans up-to-date on the big news in their lives, and that, of course, includes when they buy and move into a new house or apartment. Ahead, we've put together a comprehensive list of where all these pairs live along with details of their homes' layout and decor.
Joe Amabile & Kendall Long



Last year, after Bachelor In Paradise season 5, Joe Amabile and Kendall Long went public with their relationship. In April, the couple announced via Instagram that they had signed a lease on a two-bedroom place in the West Hollywood.
Krystal Nielson & Chris Randone



Chris and Krystal got together on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise and officially tied the knot last month. Before saying "I do," the couple moved into a place in the Little Italy neighborhood of San Diego together. In June, following his wedding, Chris told People that he and his new bride were planning to move to Los Angeles in the near future, but for now, they're still in San Diego.
Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk



Raven and Adam didn't get engaged on Bachelor In Paradise season 4. Instead, Adam waited until last month to pop the question. Before that, Raven moved from Arkansas to Dallas in July 2018 in order to live with her BiP beau. Though we don't know much about their house, we do know it's two stories since Raven told E! News that after Adam proposed, they came home to pictures of them together and roses lining the staircase.
Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph



Colton Underwood ended up with Cassie Randolph at the end of The Bachelor's 23rd season, however, the couple is not yet engaged or living together. In March, Cassie did take a big step in their relationship by moving to Los Angeles to be closer to Colton. According to an Instagram post, she still has her home in Huntington Beach, CA, but now she's spending most of her time in L.A. Colton, of course, also lives in an L.A. home, which he remodeled and filled with pieces from Rove Concepts.
Becca Kufrin & Garret Yrigoyen



After Arie Luyendyk changed his mind about Becca Kurfin, she went on to find love with Garret Yrigoyen on season 14 of The Bachelorette. In May, the engaged couple moved into a two-bedroom apartment in Carlsbad, CA. They gave People a tour of the Spanish Mediterranean-style place, which features a mix of Becca's colorful aesthetic with Garret's more minimalist style.
Arie Luyendyk & Lauren Burnham



Though he initially chose Becca Kurfin at the end of season 22 of The Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk actually ended up marrying runner-up Lauren Burnham in January. Before tying the knot, the two purchased a home in Phoenix last year, which they decorated with help from Wayfair and designer Olivia Rassow. According to a home tour piece published by Brit & Co. in December, the couple went for a "modern farmhouse" vibe with a neutral color palette.
Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo



After becoming engaged at the end of season 13 of The Bachelorette, it was unclear where Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo would settle down. After they lived together in Rachel's hometown of Dallas for a bit, she announced in March that the two had decided move to Miami, where Bryan is from.

We don't know much about the couple's new Miami home, but back in Dallas, they shared a two-bedroom apartment, which merged Rachel's traditional style and Bryan's more modern design aesthetic. With help from Donna Garlough, the style director of Joss & Main, they filled the home with all-new pieces, which hopefully made it along on the recent Miami move.
Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon



The true will-they-won't-they couple of the Bachelor franchise, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon finally got together in 2018 and are set to be married this August. Though they're about to become husband and wife, the couple lives in a three-bedroom West Hollywood apartment with Ashley's sister Lauren. That's according to an episode of a YouTube series called "What Now?" which follows the lives of former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants.
Carly Waddell & Evan Bass



Carly Waddell and Evan Bass got together on season 3 of Bachelor In Paradise and are now married with one kid and another one on the way. In August 2017, shortly before announcing they were expecting their first child, the couple moved into a new home in Nashville, TN. Last year, they treated People Magazine to a tour of their daughter's fairyland-themed nursery.
Tanner Tolbert & Jade Roper



Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper got engaged at the end of Bachelor In Paradise season 2 and were wed in 2016. The couple has one daughter, and Jade is now pregnant with a boy. In 2017, Jade treated her YouTube followers to a tour of their impressive Kansas City home. About a year later, however, the couple announced they were moving to San Juan Capistrano, CA. In February, the couple took to YouTube once again to share a home tour and talk about their plans to decorate and remodel the new house.
JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers



JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers got together on season 12 of The Bachelorette. Though not married yet, the couple does live together in Dallas. During a March episode of their YouTube series "Engaged with JoJo & Jordan," they treated viewers to a tour of their 1,900-square-foot home, which they renovated together. The open-concept house features shiplap, quartz countertops, and one extremely fancy electric doggy door.
Desiree Hartsock & Chris Siegfried



Desiree Hartsock met Chris Siegfried on Bachelorette season 9, and they were wed in 2015. Later that same year, Hartsock wrote on her blog that the two were moving out of their Seattle condo, which she loved for its views of the city skyline, Space Needle, and Lake Union, and were heading to a house they purchased in the same city. Since then, Desiree and Chris have welcomed two children and still live in the Pacific Northwest.

When asked how the two decorate their home together, Desiree told The Nest, "Since Chris and I do have similar taste, it's really easy to decorate. I would find furniture and see if he liked it, and we would piece it all together. We make our place our home with personal pieces on the wall and the coziness of our furniture. We enjoy coming home!"
Sean Lowe & Catherine Giudici



After Catherine Giudici won Sean Lowe's heart on season 17 of The Bachelor, the two were married in 2014. Now, they live in Dallas with their two children, Samuel Thomas and Isaiah. Together, the couple has a furniture line called Home by Sean & Catherine Lowe, which is available through Wayfair. Based on photos from a 2018 People Magazine spread, they have filled their Dallas home with pieces from their own "sophisti-comfortable" line. In 2018, Catherine also teamed up with Modsy to redecorate her dining room and give it a new "minimalistic glam" look.
Holly Durst & Blake Julian



Holly Durst and Blake Julian met on the short-lived Bachelor spinoff Bachelor Pad and got married in 2012. In 2014, Holly announced on Instagram that she and Blake had bought a house together in Greenville, SC.
Ashley Hebert & J.P. Rosenbaum



Ashley Hebert chose J.P. Rosenbaum at the end of season 7 of The Bachelorette, and the couple married in 2012. Now, the pair live in Miami with their two kids, Fordham Rhys and Essex. In 2017, Hebert treated People Magazine to a tour of her kids' rooms, which she designed.
Jason Mesnick & Molly Maloney



Jason Mesnick married Molly Maloney in 2010 after meeting on season 13 of The Bachelor. Now, they live in Jason's hometown of Kirkland, WA with their two kids. Mesnick works as a real estate agent, and the duo used his expertise to buy, flip, and sell the house they were renting in 2015. At the exact same time that the flip was happening, Jason and Molly were also building their cozy dream house in a family-friendly neighborhood nearby.
Jesse Csincsak & Ann Lueders



Jesse Csincsak was chosen at the end of Deanna Pappas' season of The Bachelorette, however, he ended up marrying Ann Lueders, a contestant on Jason Mesnick's season of The Bachelor, in 2010. In 2016, after the birth of their third child, Csincsak told Us Weekly they just bought a new house in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Deanna Pappas & Stephen Stagliano



Deanna Pappas found love within the Bachelor Universe, though not in the most conventional way for the series. After being sent home on Brad Womack's season of The Bachelor, Deanna looked for love again on season 4 of The Bachelorette. She didn't end up finding a lasting partner on the show, but she did end up with Stephen Stagliano, who just so happened to be the twin brother of Michael Stagliano, a contestant on Jillian Harris's season of The Bachelorette.

Since marrying in 2011, Deanna and Stephen have had two children. According to a post on Deanna's blog about the pink decor chosen for her daughter's bedroom, the couple purchased a new home in Los Angeles in 2018.
Trista Rehn & Ryan Sutter



This OG Bachelor couple got married in 2003 after meeting on season 1 of The Bachelorette. 15 years into married, Trista and Ryan live in a cozy home in Eagle County, CO with their two kids, Maxwell and Blakesley.

In 2005, before the couple had any kids, Vail Daily reported that they had put their first home up for sale for $1,050,000. The 3,250-square-foot home featured four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and views of Beaver Creek, but Trista wanted to move somewhere with more "room to grow."
