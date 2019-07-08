Deanna Pappas & Stephen Stagliano



Deanna Pappas found love within the Bachelor Universe, though not in the most conventional way for the series. After being sent home on Brad Womack's season of The Bachelor, Deanna looked for love again on season 4 of The Bachelorette. She didn't end up finding a lasting partner on the show, but she did end up with Stephen Stagliano, who just so happened to be the twin brother of Michael Stagliano, a contestant on Jillian Harris's season of The Bachelorette.



Since marrying in 2011, Deanna and Stephen have had two children. According to a post on Deanna's blog about the pink decor chosen for her daughter's bedroom, the couple purchased a new home in Los Angeles in 2018.