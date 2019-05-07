Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette is about to begin, but before we meet the men who will be competing for her heart, ABC is throwing it back to all the women who came before her. On May 6, a Bachelorette reunion special is happening, including 12 former stars from the show — that’s almost every former lead from the show.
“I knew it was going to be fun to get all these former Bachelorettes together but I wasn’t prepared for how touching and meaningful it was for me,” host Chris Harrison, who also appears on the special (of course), told Us Weekly. “To see them all together talking and sharing stories about their lives and their seasons really filled my heart full of pride.”
If you’re into the Bachelor Nation world on social media, you might be familiar with what some of the more recent Bachelorette stars are doing now, like Becca Kufrin and Rachel Lindsay, but what’s everyone else up to these days? Just in case you need a primer now that all these ladies have walked back into our lives, we’ve got you covered.
Here are all the former Bachelorettes who will be on the reunion special, and what they’re up to today: