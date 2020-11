The First Bachelor Promo Gives Us A Premiere Date & A Big Break With Tradition

In the past, Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants have been judged by season leads for admitting that they haven’t been in love (or in a serious relationship) before. Last season, Peter Weber expressed doubts that Hannah Ann Sluss was ready for a relationship... because she said she hadn’t been in love before. He began questioning whether she wanted or could handle a relationship before storming off. This was one of several moments that made viewers wonder if Peter was actually the villain of his own season : after all, having a romantic history or lack thereof does not preclude someone from potentially falling in love in the future. Also, Hannah Ann was only 23 years old.