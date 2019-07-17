The Great Windmill Mystery of 2019 has officially been solved, and we now know that the man who did the deed (twice!) with Hannah in said windmill was none other than Pilot Pete. (Phew.) We also found out that the windmill was, in fact, their very rustic fantasy suite accommodation — not just the location of a brief rendezvous. And perhaps the most important revelation of all? You, too, can have a fantasy suite night in this windmill — because it's listed on Airbnb.
The "Rustic Traditional Windmill" is located in Nikithianos, Greece, and is listed on Airbnb for $56/night. (A steal! Maybe ABC is cracking down on its Bachelor budget...?) It has one double bed, one sofa bed, and can host four guests.
The windmill's listing on Airbnb was first discovered by none other than Lauren Luyendyk, (eventual) winner of Arie Luyendyk's season of The Bachelor. According to Arie's Instagram story, Lauren was concerned over whether the infamous windmill had a bathroom, so she found it on Airbnb, sent Arie the listing, and confirmed that it does, in fact, have a bathroom. According to Airbnb, though, the bathroom is not located inside the main living space, but can be accessed down one flight of stairs.
What happens in the windmill stays in the windmill 🤫 #TheBachelorette @AlabamaHannah pic.twitter.com/2J23yK12LM— The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 16, 2019
So if a romantic evening spent in a windmill sounds like your cup of tea, you're in luck. And what happens in the windmill stays in the windmill — unless you're the star of a very popular national reality television show.
