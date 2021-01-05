What Matt James Really Thought Of Katie’s Vibrator Stunt On The Bachelor

The Bachelor kicked things off on Monday night by jumping directly into the action in every sense. You may have been confused, when at 8 p.m. on the dot, we all watched as contestant Katie Thurston brought Matt James her vibrator for her limo exit stunt. She hid the device behind her back as she launched into a monologue about how quarantine had been tough for her but she'd gotten through it thanks to her trusty pink vibrator. Then she held it out to Matt (ABC censored the actual item) declaring that she wanted to pass the torch to him.
The rest of the women in the house lost it when they saw that unfold and so did some people on Twitter — while many fans were Team Get It! there were a few people who really hated it. But one person who didn't mind was the Bachelor himself.
"It was a great icebreaker!" Matt James told Refinery29 via Zoom ahead of the premiere. "It takes a lot of balls to do something like that. She's super confident and I respected it. I wasn't upset about it."
Katie bringing a vibrator was actually a pretty good way for her to introduce Matt to her bold personality. She's pretty open about all aspects of her life, and she's just as willing to talk about her vibrator on national television as she is to share a TikTok story about pooping herself. With Katie, what you see is what you get — even if some people may think it's a little TMI. But her brand seems to be working for many people, since she's already amassed over 240,000 followers on TikTok.
@ventwithkatie
Story Time! Releasing all parts today! #poop I Shit Myself pt.1♬ original sound - Katie
For all the prudes out there tuning in to watch a TV show about people making out but finding themselves shocked at the mention of self-pleasure, it's worth noting that Katie is not the first Bachelor contestant to show up with a vibrator. Lacy Faddoul from Juan Pablo Galavis' season told Women's Health that several contestants packed their vibrators for her season of the show. And Courtney Robertson who won Ben Flajnik's season once said her biggest packing regret on The Bachelor was not bringing a vibrator.
Not only is there a lot of downtime when filming the show, but there's a lot of understandable sexual frustration as the contestants fall for a guy and then have to wait days for a chance at a date. Honestly, these women from previous seasons and Katie are just blessed with the gift of forethought, and more power to them. Katie clearly knows she made the right call, per her first Bachelor confessional: "I strategized and some girls are going to lose their minds because they didn't plan ahead."