Meet Matt James’ Angels, AKA The Cast Of The Bachelor Season 25

If being in a relationship with Matt James is "a Matt made in heaven" (ABC, we will never let you live that one down), then it only makes sense that the 32 women vying for his heart are hereby Matt's Angels.
Today, the reality dating show announced the final list of The Bachelor's Season 25 contestants. In October, the show gave us a list of 42 women, but much like for Clare's Bachelorette season, the pandemic likely messed with the lineup. But assuming all goes well, this will be the final update before the January 4 premiere. We had also learned earlier this year that the franchise's first Black bachelor received a whopping 6,500 applicants for his season, so it will be even more intriguing to see why these were the women who overcame such tough odds.
The women range in age from 21 to 31, and live everywhere from New Mexico to Ethiopia. The group seem to be made up of a diverse mix of professions — models, attorneys, a health food developer, and even a queen? — and backgrounds. And while these are Matt's Angels, perhaps you'll already be able to tell who among them is actually a devil in disguise.