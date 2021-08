Katie’s Aunt Lindsay Made Some Points On The Bachelorette, Actually

It was harsh, but not so harsh that it warranted fans comparing Aunt Lindsay to the giant flaming effigy that Blake and Katie set on fire before getting engaged. The woman was just trying to help both Katie and Blake with what she said. Her points were perhaps born out of previous men entering the family and not being able to hack it. Aunt Lindsay was preparing him for the reality of being in a serious relationship with Katie — and her ability to tell everyone how she really feels is something she clearly shares with Katie. The Bachelorette said Aunt Lindsay was "like a sister" to her and a "tough cookie," so she knew there was potential for her aunt to take Blake to task — but that's kind of what these Bachelor-verse couples need. They're so in their own heads, thanks to producers and the bubbles within these shows are filmed, which means family members don't have much time to pop those bubbles and make sure the couple can thrive out here in reality too.