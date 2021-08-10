Katie’s Aunt Lindsay Made Some Points On The Bachelorette, Actually

Aunt Lindsay's tone was brusque and matter-of-fact — much like Taylor's. Let's not forget that Taylor openly called Blake out on dating not one, but three Bachelorettes in less than a year and prompted him to explain how he could possibly know then that Katie was "the one." As if she knew she would be starring in the sequel to Taylor's tough talk, Aunt Lindsay sarcastically called Blake "cute" when he threw out an empty line about wanting Aunt Lindsay's approval. "You ultimately mean nothing," she said with a laugh. "You better be secure as shit coming into our family. Because at the end of the day you're here because we want you here. Not because we need you here."