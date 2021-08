Blake seemed a little thrown off by his sister's line of questioning, but it's only fair to ask those questions — they're the same questions Bachelor Nation has been asking too. Blake's history with the two previous Bachelorettes was also one of Thurston's concerns when Blake first joined her season. Right Reasons and all that . While Katie and Blake quickly moved past those possible red flags and jumped into forging their own relationship together, Taylor was looking to pull Blake back down to the ground a little. Even after Blake defended that his love for Thurston was real, Taylor then asked him why he was waiting to say he loved her. "What if someone else has already said it?" she said, sending him into a tiny bit of a panic.