Blake’s Pre-Bachelorette DMs Definitely Aren’t What Won Katie Over

While the men definitely bristled when Thurston admitted she and Moynes had DMed before, that's not what won her over. Thurston said she liked his vibe in person, and that's why she invited him to stay on her season after meeting with him in New Mexico. She then gave him a one-on-one date to see if they really had the chemistry necessary for him to stay and they instantly clicked. "Conversation with Blake is easy," Thurston said on their date. She was happy that they were able to get beyond a surface-level conversation and was pleased with his response after she opened up to him about her experience with sexual assault . "I took a gamble with Blake," she said about inviting him to join her cast. "But after tonight, I know for a fact that I made the right decision."