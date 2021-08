The First Scandal On Bachelor In Paradise Is No Stagecoach Mystery

Since Bachelor in Paradise began so shortly after that, and their own connection was so new, it's not all that unreasonable that these two would have decided to follow through on their commitment to appear on the show. Besides, being on Paradise means they could get paid while hanging out with their friends and maybe find a spark with someone. Plus, since they don't live in the same place, Paradise offers a chance to connect in-person. During episode 2, Brendan said he didn't know whether Pieper would be joining the show, but Bachelor cast members from the most recent season showing up on the beach is not exactly unprecedented for this show. Also unprecedented? Producers knowing enough about contestants' dating lives to cast a special someone from their real worlds. Last season, Demi Burnett's pre-show crush Kristian Haggerty was brought on midway through Paradise, and Blake Horstmann was confronted on the beach by both his Stagecoach hookups , Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Kristina Schulman.