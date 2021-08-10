Bachelor in Paradise may see a few happy endings, even if I don't totally understand some of these couples just yet. That's the point of Paradise. Instead of a group of 25 (or more) people all competing for the attention of one person, Paradise lets contestants just come together see who they click with. And after nearly two years without a new season of Paradise to create these connections, of course this stacked cast is ready to mingle with anyone and everyone — even contestants you never saw coming.