Just our luck. The one person we needed answers from during tonight's "Men Tell All" episode of The Bachelorette was sequestered in the safety of Becca Kufrin's final two. Neither Garrett Yrigoyen nor Blake Horstmann were in attendance during the special, which is a forum for the season's discarded suitors to hash out what unfolded during their episodes (and sometimes, like with last season's Lee Garret, what unfolded after). This means we didn't get to hear Yrigoyen answer for the racist and homophobic memes he was caught liking on Instagram. While he and Kufrin both addressed this issue in separate statements, the damage was already done — but not the damage you're thinking.
Advertisement
While we still have another week until the big reveal of exactly who leaves the mansion with Kufrin's heart, I've been pretty sure of the winner since Kufrin gave her statement on Yrigoyen following the first episode.
"I've just been so busy traveling around the country with press that I haven't really been able to read too much up on it, but everyone is entitled to their own opinions, and at the end of the day I wanted to go on this journey to open up myself and have people see my love story unfold and I would hope that they would stay open and respect me but also stay open and respect these 28 guys that went along on the journey with me," she told E! News.
This was...weird. Kufrin is (somewhat) openly liberal, having posted a photo of herself giving a Trump sign the middle finger:
Yrigoyen's likes didn't just indicate a conservative bend, but rather a full descent into racism, homophobia, and sexism. Surely Kufrin would have no problem condemning this behavior...if that behavior was exhibited by a man she sent home. Instead, this statement 100% reads like the careful response of a woman who had just chosen to spend her life with someone who liked a post calling Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg a crisis actor.
Yrigoyen's own response is also peculiar. His apology wasn't just an apology, but a full-fledged rebrand starting with a new Instagram account and a lengthy post. This is a lot to go through if you were just going to become a Ghost of Bachelorette Contestants Past, but just right if you would, in a few months time, embark on a giant press tour with your new fiancée.
Advertisement
Of course, this is all speculation. However, until The Bachelorette franchise deals with the increasing problem of contestants' social media, the biggest answers no longer lie ahead of us. Instead, they might just be one Instagram click away.
Looking for more theories, recaps, and insider info on all things TV? Join our Facebook group, Binge Club. The community is a space for you to share articles, discuss last night’s episode of your favorite show, or ask questions! Join here.
Advertisement