We are still a few days out from the premiere of the much-anticipated Bachelorette premiere with Rachel Lindsay as the apple of 31 pairs of eyes, but we know quite a bit about the season already. Before the official profiles were released , we met a few of the contestants , and saw Lindsay horseback riding with one of them . We also know that there is a happy ending waiting for us when the season ends because Lindsay announced yesterday that she is engaged. And now, we might even be able to identify the villain in the house. He goes by the name of Lee Garrett and seems like a pretty unappealing character. I can’t speak for Rachel but he certainly wouldn’t be getting a rose from me.