One Of Bachelor Nation’s Most Solid Couples Just Broke Up

This is why stories end when the couple gets together, because if you hang around too long sometimes this happens: your two faves ultimately break up. Kendall Long and Joe Amabile, two people whose stints on The Bachelor and Bachelorette, respectively, landed them on season 5 of Bachelor In Paradise, pulled off the happiest of endings when their uncertain BIP relationship ended up prevailing IRL. However, in a joint statement released to BachelorNation.com on Wednesday, it seems the two have decided to part ways after a year of dating so Amabile can be closer to his family.
Amabile, fondly known as Joe The Grocer, was only on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette for one night before getting sent home, but his good heart and bright smile earned him a place in fans' hearts, which took him all the way to Paradise. There, he got close with Long, who at one point actually said she wasn't sure if she was really in love with him, causing him to leave the show. But by the time the reunion came around, they had made things work, and the rest was history AKA Instagram selfies. But their last picture together was posted earlier this month before they dropped this bombshell:
“We have decided mutually to go our separate ways," they said in a statement to Bachelor Nation. "Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles. Our family and friends have always been an extremely important element to who we are as people. We can’t imagine continuing our lives without them closer, especially when thinking of starting a family of our own one day. We both respect each other’s decision and still have a great deal of love for each other. We appreciate all the love and support everyone has given us throughout our relationship."
This is definitely a blow, since their relationship was one of the few wholesome, genuine results of an often ridiculous reality show. I'd ask if this means we'll see them on this summer's Bachelor In Paradise, but that's too soon for me. The only good news from this is that Amabile is likely returning to the grocery store of his namesake — so people, you know where to find him.
