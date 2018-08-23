Leo Dottavio finally made his grand entrance on Bachelor In Paradise, and the long-haired stuntman won't rest until he has kissed every woman in Paradise. One of those women just happens to be Kendall Long, the taxidermy enthusiast who so far has been shacked up with Joe Amabile, aka Joe the Grocer.
According to the latest BIP trailer, however, a storm named Leo is about to drive a wedge between Joe and Kendall and spice things up in Mexico. Leo gives Arie Luyendyk Jr. a run for his money in the kissing bandit department. Tempers boil over as Joe and Leo have a physical altercation. Leo calls Joe "Grocery store bitch " and throws his drink at him while Joe lunges at him.
Violence is a surefire way to be sent home from any of the franchise's shows, as Bachelorette villain Chad Johnson learned when he was sent packing after aggressive and violent behavior. Will someone be sent home on this season of BIP? Could that someone be Joe?
Joe was sent home night one of Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette but his short stint on the show left such an impression with fans that fellow Bachelorette alums are campaigning for him to be the next Bachelor. The Chicago native and grocery store owner is down to earth, timid, and funny, and women would line up and down The Magnificent Mile for the chance to meet him.
Leo, antagonizing America's sweetheart is not a good idea. Plus, don't underestimate Joe. Lifting sacks of potatoes is a savage workout.
Watch the full promo, below.
