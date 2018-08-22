The girls are immediately struck by Hurricane Leo, but Kendall legit gets caught in the storm. Leo talks to a few of the blondes, his "type," but eventually decides that he wants to take out Kendall. On their date, the two pose for the cover of a romance novel (the plot of which is later acted out by the Bachelor alums), which gets pretty steamy almost immediately. They both admit they are very attracted to each other, and kiss, and play with each other’s hair. He tells her that he came on the show hoping she would be on it, and she basically says the same. Things are going so well for her and Leo, that she admits she has curiosity for Leo to Joe, and lets him know that she is eager to explore it. Meanwhile, Leo is also super eager to explore... all the other single women.