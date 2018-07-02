Jordan Kimball, a Wilhemina model known best for his "professionality," found love on Bachelor in Paradise. The Bachelorette cast-off told the Citrus Country Chronicle, his local Florida paper, that he "found someone" on BiP.
"I do find someone for me in Paradise," he said, adding, "It ends on a very good note."
Kimball left The Bachelorette last week after a supremely awkward two-on-one date with Becca Kufrin. Kufrin appeared to like Kimball, though. She just wasn't romantically interested in him, which is a crying shame, because he's a professional model. (Just ask him!)
Despite being branded initially as a villain of the house, Kimball emerged as one of The Bachelorette's more entertaining players. He routinely produced great one-liners, including the infamous "You are a skeleton of a man." After he left, ABC revealed that Kimball would appear on Bachelor In Paradise, the loopy spinoff show that takes place in Mexico. BiP usually produces a few Bachelor Nation couples, and Kimball appears to have confirmed that he'll be part of one.
Now for some theorizing. The confirmed female cast members on BIP will be: Astrid Loch, Tia Booth, Krystal Nielson, Kendall Long, Nysha Norris, Chelsea Clarke, Bibiana Julian, Annaliese Puccini, and Angela Amezcua. Of these women, Krystal Nielson is the most similar to Kimball, at least in reality television characterization. Nielson was the "villain" of her season for — well, it's still not clear. She also had a number of great one-liners. At one point, she pretended to throw glitter at the camera. They are the most obvious pairing, but BIP has surprises in store. There will be unannounced cast members arriving on the beach, and maybe that means Courtney Robertson, the villain to best all villains, will take Kimball's heart. She's also a model.
Bachelor in Paradise will premiere August 7, 2018 on ABC.
