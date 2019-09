Now for some theorizing. The confirmed female cast members on BIP will be: Astrid Loch, Tia Booth, Krystal Nielson, Kendall Long, Nysha Norris, Chelsea Clarke, Bibiana Julian, Annaliese Puccini, and Angela Amezcua. Of these women, Krystal Nielson is the most similar to Kimball, at least in reality television characterization. Nielson was the "villain" of her season for — well, it's still not clear. She also had a number of great one-liners. At one point, she pretended to throw glitter at the camera. They are the most obvious pairing, but BIP has surprises in store. There will be unannounced cast members arriving on the beach, and maybe that means Courtney Robertson, the villain to best all villains, will take Kimball's heart. She's also a model.