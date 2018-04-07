When it rains, it pours, and in Sayulita, Mexico, the rains give way to lush blooming flowers — and love. This storm, however, booms with broken hearts. That's right, your favorite Bachelor Winter Games couples are all splitting up, but don't pour out a shot of tequila for them just yet: the very suspicious timing of these breakups are making us wonder if these Bachelor alums are planning to ditch the snow for sandier pastures. In other words, are these couples breaking up for their chance to be on Bachelor in Paradise? It sure seems that way!
Let's examine the evidence. The first Bachelor Winter Games couple to kick the bucket were Ashley Iaconetti and Kevin Wendt. Apparently, the distance was too much of a challenge for the duo — they broke up shortly after the Bachelor Winter Games finale aired. Like a triple axel gone wrong, their love hit the cold, hard ice.
Next, Clare Crawley and Benoit Beausejour-Savard bit the dust. This couple got engaged during the World Tells All special after Bachelor Winter Games finished filming, and celebrated their betrothal for all of ... six weeks. Crawley posted an Instagram statement outlining their split, writing, "It's with a heavy heart that we have mutually decided to end our relationship ... we are simply two people who believed in love, and were open enough to give it a chance." Excuse us while we reach for our box of tissues.
Now, arguably the most fan-adored (and reviled) Bachelor alum has split up with his traveling girlfriend. That's right, Dean Unglert and Lesley Murphy have called it quits, reports E! News. While their relationship didn't end in a proposal, Unglert did give her the keys to his apartment during World Tells All, which was very cute and also very noncommittal. Signature Dean Unglert sweetheart/fuckboi moves.
These breakups can only mean one thing: there are suddenly plenty more single Bachelor cast-offs in the heated resort pool. We'll be astounded if we don't see at least one of these former contestants head off to Mexico for Bachelor in Paradise. And with Unglert's social media popularity, we can already see the producers excitedly rubbing their hands together with glee at the prospect of Unglert churning out those headlines.
We already know that Bekah Martinez, our imaginary BFF, is heading to Paradise. So far, she's the only confirmed cast member. If Martinez and Unglert cavort together on the beaches of Sayulita, Bachelor Nation may finally explode into a basket of rose petals.
