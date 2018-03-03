True Love On The Bachelor? It's Not With Arie, But In The Women's Friendships

The women on The Bachelor aren't competing for cash or a job, they're hoping to land a husband. The competitive stakes are lower: the show is more about emotion than a prize, which allows the women to become close friends in the process. Just the way we support our girlfriends as they navigate their love lives, the women on this show do the same thing. Those friendships have proven to be the most enduring relationships that the Bachelor franchise has produced, and it has a been a surprising model for bringing women together. The show pushes back against the notion that women will devolve into petty "catfights" when they are placed together. It shows that women will support each other, will see the best in one another, and will stay together through difficult situations. On The Bachelor, jealousy isn't a given — but friendships are, and that is doubly refreshing.