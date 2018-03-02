Krystal Nielson’s story took a turn. She arrived on The Bachelor looking to find love, as all contestants want to do, but by the third week of filming, she knew that the reality show would portray her as the “villain.” A time-honored tradition, the “villain” of The Bachelor takes the form of most reality television antagonists. She’s competitive to a fault, i.e. she’s not there to make friends. With the Bachelor, she’s coy and flirtatious — a quality that’s seen as villainous by the other women, but a-okay by the Bachelor’s standards. In Krystal’s case, the other contestants perceived her as overly competitive, another form of Bachelor infraction. When she returned from her first date with Arie Luyendyk, Jr., she refused to tell the rest of the girls what had transpired. The date was between her and Luyendyk, not something to be shared with her competitors. Her fellow contestants blanched, surprised at this lack of friendship — why wouldn’t she be a good gal pal and just dish?