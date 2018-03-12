After three months of post-show dating, Ashley Iaconetti and Kevin Wendt, the winners of The Bachelor Winter Games are no longer in a relationship. Entertainment Tonight reports that the couple decided the long distance — he lives in Canada, she lives in Los Angeles — was too difficult a hurdle for such a new relationship.
"Ashley and Kevin were both really into each other, they just weren't sure if it was a forever thing. And it's hard to date long distance like that," an insider told ET. Iaconetti also told the outlet that she would discuss her relationship with Wendt on an upcoming episode of her podcast The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast. Refinery29 has reached out to Iaconetti and Wendt for additional comment.
Just six days ago, Iaconetti celebrated her thirtieth birthday in Los Angeles. Wendt did not attend the celebration, but he shared an Instagram post in honor of his Bachelor-borne lady love.
"She has so many incredible qualities I’m learning about each day," Wendt wrote alongside a photo of Iaconetti. "There is a reason she has so many friends and people around her that love her. She’s the most driven, motivating, and supportive person I know. She motivates me to be more."
Iaconetti and Wendt met on Bachelor Winter Games. Iaconetti is one of the most active Bachelor alums: She's appeared on The Bachelor and two seasons of Bachelor In Paradise. Now, she's a proto-Chris Harrison, interviewing Bachelor contestants on red carpets and hosting not one, but two podcasts. Wendt was a Bachelorette: Canada alum. He won the most recent season of The Bachelorette in his home country, although he split from Bachelorette Jasmine Lorimer after five months of engagement. On Bachelor Winter Games, Iaconetti and Wendt met. After the show, the two pledged to continue dating.
