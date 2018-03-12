She has so many incredible qualities I’m learning about each day. There is a reason she has so many friends and people around her that love her. She’s the most driven, motivating, and supportive person I know. She motivates me to be more. Smart, sweet, sexy and it’s her birthday tomorrow!! So go say happy birthday to her!!! ?❤️ #30looksgood #campfireandwine

A post shared by Kevin Wendt (@kevin.c.wendt) on Mar 5, 2018 at 5:04pm PST