Yet, Ashley has made it extremely clear she doesn’t want to put a single iota more of her sex life (or no sex life) on camera. In a talking head paired with the pair’s morning cuddle session, the former Bachelor star explains, “What happened between Kevin and I last night is something I want to keep just between me and Kevin. My virginity has already been talked about way too much. After this point we can keep it a private issue.” At the “World Tells All” special, Ashley went so far as to explain she and Kevin had a “pact” to never talk about their sex life again after accepting the fantasy suite card. A pact. This a couple that seriously doesn’t want us to know what is or is not going on behind closed doors.