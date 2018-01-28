If you're of the mind that too much Bachelor content is never enough, you're in luck: One of the dating reality show franchise's most popular personalities is getting her own show. Are we stating the obvious if we mention that it's all about love?
In addition to appearing on the upcoming Bachelor Winter Games, which premieres February 13, Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Ashley Iaconetti will host The Story of Us on KineticContentTV, People reports. The show will make its debut on February 1.
The Story of Us will see Iaconetti, who first appeared as a contestant on Chris Soules' season, interviewing real couples about their personal love stories. (No word on whether or not any of these couples will be Bachelor success stories, not that there are — cough — all that many to choose from.)
Iaconetti, who also co-hosts the Almost Famous podcast with onetime Bachelor Ben Higgins, said she was hoping that these real-life romances would help with her own pursuit of love.
"I've been on The Bachelor franchise three frickin' times trying to find 'the one,'" the reality star said in a promo for the show. "But at the age of 29, here I am, single as fuck. So instead of going on another reality show and trying to hunt down my husband, I'm going to hunt down success stories in this crazy times of Tinder, Bumble, Hinge.
"I'm going to sit down with seven couples and ask them all questions that I need answers to, like, 'How do you know when you've found the right one?' And 'Do soulmates even exist?' And what about monogamy? 'Is monogamy really that hard?' Because some people make it seem like it is, but I don't think so. But then again, what do I know?"
If all else fails, there's always those Winter Games.
