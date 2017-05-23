While Bachelor Nation was tuning in to watch Rachel Lindsay meet her 31 suitors on last night's season premiere of The Bachelorette, alumni of the franchise were laying their plans to find a love of their own. The dating app Hinge posted an open letter addressed to all former contestants who are still single. The company had a creative and lucrative offer: "If any former Bachelor(ette) contestant gets engaged to someone they meet on Hinge, we'll pay for the wedding!"
As of Tuesday afternoon, six former contestants have taken the brand up on the opportunity, Hinge tweeted, including JJ Lane from Kaitlyn Bristowe's season, Amanda Stanton's ex Josh Murray, and resident Bachelor In Paradise crier Ashley Iaconetti. Lane tweeted at good friend and fellow alum Jared Haibon — Iaconetti's ex — to see if he was interested in joining the app with him. Haibon answered, "In! Also, @HingeApp I plan on having a HUGE wedding."
Advertisement
Well, that didn't sit quite right with Iaconetti, who declared, "I'm going to find a boyfriend on @HingeApp before @haibon_jared finds a girlfriend." If you know anything about the history of Iaconetti and Haibon's relationship, then you'll understand where her head is. The pair dated briefly on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise and remained close friends after the show, apparently hooking up at one point but ultimately deciding to keep it platonic. Or so Haibon thought. Things got awkward when Iaconetti joined the Bachelor In Paradise season 3 last summer with her heart set on making Haibon realize they're soulmates. She made no secret of the fact that she was still extremely into Haibon, an obsession that ended up wreaking havoc on Haibon's budding relationship with Caila Quinn.
Lane joked of the two, "Let's be real...you will both flounder in the dating pool until y'all decide to give us what we all want: Jashley!" Well, we won't get out hopes up for that. But best of luck to the pair, and keep your eye out for them and their fellow Bachelor franchise alum when you're swiping this summer.
@jjhlane @jjhlane In! Also, @HingeApp I plan on having a HUGE wedding #TheBachelorette— Jared Haibon (@haibon_jared) May 23, 2017
I'm going to find a boyfriend on @HingeApp before @haibon_jared finds a girlfriend. https://t.co/A7TE9bJ9SX— Ashley Iaconetti (@ashleyiaco) May 23, 2017
@ashleyiaco @HingeApp @haibon_jared Let's be real...you will both flounder in the dating pool until y'all decide to give us what we all want: Jashley!— JJ Lane (@jjhlane) May 23, 2017
In response to this letter, 6 former #bachelorette / #bachelor joined the Hinge community. Meet them: https://t.co/z5il5UB0O4 pic.twitter.com/Rs9FBOCT5A— Hinge (@HingeApp) May 23, 2017
Advertisement