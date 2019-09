When Jared Haibon's ex Ashley Iaconetti showed up on Bachelor in Paradise this summer, the shit hit the fan. See, Ashley I. was still very much in love with Jared, despite him making it clear he did not reciprocate romantic feelings. That, and Jared was trying to build a relationship with Caila Quinn.Jared and Ashley hooked up briefly on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise and remained close friends after the show. And when Ashley got to Paradise this time around, she had no problem coming between Jared and Caila, causing friction for the couple . Now, Jared admits that he would've reconsidered joining the show had he known Ashley would be showing up midway through.“If I had any idea that Ashley was coming into Paradise, even if it was a small percentage, to either be with me or get over me, I would never have gone to Paradise," he told the The Huffington Post on the site's Here to Make Friends podcast this week. "So I think that was one of the things I was most frustrated by.”