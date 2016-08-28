What happens when two friends like the same guy? Drama. Drama. Drama.
Just ask Ashley Iaconetti and Caila Quinn on Bachelor in Paradise. Last week's episode had tons of tension thanks to the BFFs both pining after Jared Haibon.
If you don't remember, Iaconetti admitted that she had feelings for Haibon and her biggest fear was that he would end up engaged to her friend, Quinn. Despite Iaconetti's best efforts to sabotage the pair, Caila and Jared grew closer.
One of the biggest claims Iaconetti made — in addition to calling Quinn a "faker person" — was that Quinn had known about her feelings for Haibon before the show. And she even promised to stay away.
In an interview with People, Quinn admitted that it was true. "She and I had a conversation before, that she had very strong feelings for him, and I promised, no matter what, I wouldn't go on a date with him," she said.
"But there's something about when you meet someone for the first time, you're attracted to them, you want to give that a chance," she said. "This show is ultimately about love. So I went for that."
Quinn went on to call Iaconetti "a good friend." Quinn also added that Iaconetti is a people-pleaser, which gets her into a lot of trouble.
The Ashley-Caila-Jared love triangle didn't seem to find a resolution last week, so we'll have to see what happens next.
