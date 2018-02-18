Bachelor Winter Games May End With A Proposal — & Some Major Bling

We knew to expect icy conditions on The Bachelor Winter Games, but we didn't know they would be of the diamond engagement ring variety.
Though there have been no shortage of hookups amongst the international cast on this sporty Bachelor spinoff, two cast members are about to take the ultimate plunge. The Twitter page for the ABC dating show has teased an engagement complete with a lavish ring designed by (who else?) go-to Bachelor Nation jeweler Neil Lane.
They've even posted a photo of the proposal, which provides a few telling clues about who it is that gets engaged. For starters, the couple appears to be fair-skinned. We can thus eliminate former Bachelorette hopeful Joshiah Graham, who hit it off on Winter Games with New Zealander Ally Thompson.
Breaking News: There will be ICE on #TheBachelorWinterGames!! Who will be engaged? Watch it all play out next week! ??❄️ pic.twitter.com/MNXfNB7jY3— The Bachelor Winter Games (@BachWinterGames) February 17, 2018
Look closely, and you'll notice that the bride-to-be is also wearing a slender gold band on her left pinky. That detail prompted some detective work from a Winter Games fan who came up with this Columbo-like conclusion (again, stop reading now if you want to be surprised):
Definitely Clare... #TheBachelorWinterGames ??? pic.twitter.com/anZ000KoFq— Grace Reeves (@gracereeves_13) February 17, 2018
By Clare, she means Clare Crawley, who made it to the final of Juan Pablo Galavis' Bachelor season before being dumped and slut-shamed in one fell swoop. Photos from Crawley's social media show her wearing a familiar-looking band on her pinky.
But if Crawley is the bride, who is the groom? The hairstylist found herself in something of a love triangle with both Germany's Christian Rauch and French-Canadian Benoit Beausejour-Savard. The latter ended up leaving the show heartbroken, but fans seem to think he's the one who finally got the girl.
Or, maybe it's a completely different couple because, hey, those skinny bands are pretty popular. We'll know for sure when Winter Games returns Tuesday, Feb. 20, with the finale slated for Thursday, Feb. 22.
