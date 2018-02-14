At least the women of Winter Games prove they believe Ben isn’t a total lost cause, as he survives the first rose ceremony. Unfortunately, though, things are going to get much worse before they can get better. As the trailer for the season confirms, the reality star is headed towards a major, teary breakdown. In the premiere tease, we see a sobbing Ben telling someone, “I still find myself defending Lauren and our relationship. As much as I’ve moved on — and I have, I promise that — but for me, it breaks you every day.” The entire room, which is filled with Winter Game-ers, is just as teary as an extremely emotional Ben.