It's not as if weight was a fraught topic before, actually. Weight simply wasn't a topic at all. The Bachelor is not known for its body diversity. Nor are its compatriots The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. The show is homogenous to a fault — this year, The Bachelor featured three separate blonde Laurens and one Lauren of color. All Laurens had the same loose, blown-out waves and would fall under Ally's definition of "slim." The cast photos for last summer's season of Bachelor in Paradise look like a roster for SoulCycle instructors, a backwards look for a show that's meant to represent "reality." Two-thirds of women in America are above a size 14, a statistic Refinery29's 67% project seeks to promote, and yet almost none of the people on The Bachelor represent this number. Incidentally, Ally doesn't even number in the invisible majority. She just thinks she does because the women who typically appear on the show are even smaller.