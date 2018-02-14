Bachelor Winter Games is by no means a lush demonstration of diversity, despite its international additions. For the most part, the women are blonde, the men are tight parcels of muscle, and there's all of one person of color to be found. (Eric Bigger and Lauren Griffin, two of three contestants of color, were both eliminated Tuesday night. The remaining contestant is Josiah Graham.) But Ally demonstrated a diversity of values, perhaps on behalf of The Bachelor but, more importantly, on behalf of the contestants. She seemed comfortable talking about her weight, despite the awkwardness of the conversation — hey Josiah, FYI, not a great idea to comment on a woman's weight, ever — and she's emerged as one of the more important contestants on the show. Winter Games is barely body diverse, but the tiny slice of progressiveness it gave us feels like a glimmer of hope.