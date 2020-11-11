We only got three minutes of Tayshia Adams at the end of last week’s episode, but we already know a lot about her (partial) season of The Bachelorette. In several teasers and previews, Tayshia appears to hit it off with several of her contestants, including newcomer Noah Erb. Not only do they kiss, but he gets a confessional moment. “I’m one hundred percent convinced that Tayshia could be my wife,” Noah says at one point. He also, according to the season promo, might be getting a villain edit — after all, now that Yosef’s gone, this season might need one.
“It’s not always easy to see a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” someone says over a clip of Noah, standing in front of a mirror and fixing his hair. It’s unclear if the voice-over is specifically referring to him, but many people on Twitter have already commented that Noah has some major Luke P. vibes.
Noah is one of four new guys who was initially cast in Clare’s season, dropped during her recast, and then brought back for Tayshia’s. (At the time, there was some discourse over whether Noah, who is one of the group’s youngest members at 25 years old, might be too young for Clare.) According to his public Facebook, he works as an ICU nurse in Tulsa, but frequently travels for work. He shares a lot of his adventures and musings from various trips on Instagram.
One notable thing that Noah and Tayshia have in common is their Christian faith. Noah frequently shares his thoughts on religion and his relationship to God on Instagram, and also on his poetry blog, which was last updated in 2019. Tayshia has also discussed her faith, both online and on-screen. On Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, she brought up her Christianity while opening up about her past divorce. “Being a Christian woman, you think you get married once and that's going to be it,” she said. “You expect that from your partner as well, but you can't make someone want to be married.”
Now, Tayshia has said she’s excited to find love again, and even told Entertainment Tonight that she fell in love with multiple people during her time as the Bachelorette. Maybe soon, we’ll find out if Noah is one of them — or if he’s just going to bring some drama. After all, Tayshia added, Bachelor Nation should keep an eye on her four new guys. “There’s some new faces, and it's going to get really juicy the second that happens,” she said. “Just wait and see.”
