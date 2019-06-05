Of Course Colton Underwood Is Defending Luke P.

On Monday night, Luke P. took his problematic behavior to a whole other level when he attacked Luke S. in the rugby game. While the Bachelorette villain apologized for the scuffle and said it was an accident, it became a whole thing in the house that, combined with backstabbing and secret conversations, formed a huge rift between the two men, presenting Hannah Brown with a difficult decision. Personally, unless the episode was significantly edited in Luke S.'s favor, I don't see how Luke P.'s behavior could be excused, but Colton Underwood found a way.
Last season's Bachelor spoke to Extra at the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards on Tuesday and said that while he thinks it's "too early" to pick a frontrunner for the Alabama native, he will stick up for a certain scorned contestant.
"You know what? I think Luke P is getting treated a little unfairly," he told the outlet. "Cause any other environment outside of The Bachelorette, that's a man who knows what he wants and he's not going to let anybody stop him from going and getting it. So I respect it, because in a way it's what happened, a little different, on my season. I think she has quite a few guys to sift through and hopefully she comes out of it happy."
(You'll remember Underwood pursued winner Cassie Randolph even after she left the show, which was itself not great).
Why @colton Underwood is defending Luke P. against some of #TheBachelorette backlash! https://t.co/li5iIBTMWj pic.twitter.com/mfXJYJmd0L— ExtraTV (@extratv) June 5, 2019
Prior to this episode, Luke P. posted a message on Instagram acknowledging his problematic behavior on the episode before, but urged viewers to bear with him.
"I want you all to know how hard it has been for me to watch myself this season so far. Regardless of what is aired AND IF @alabamahannah and I are together or not my behavior in all situations has been and will continue to be exposed," he wrote. "I have learned a lot and I am continuing to learn about my flaws as a man. I’m the first to admit I am far from perfect. This journey has giving me a great opportunity to grow and mature as a man, for that I am grateful. For those of you who are on this journey with me I am grateful for your support and hope you get to learn and grow from my mistakes with me!"
It's clear Luke P. has a lot more growing to do, even if Colton Underwood doesn't think so.
