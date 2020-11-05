Will Tayshia Get A New Bachelorette Cast?

After that Bachelorette promo of Tayshia Adams slow-mo walking out of a pool aired last week, it seems we're finally near what will be the conclusion of Clare Crawley's portion of The Bachelorette and heading into Tayshia's takeover. But these are uncharted waters for the show. They've never replaced the lead halfway through a season in the middle of a pandemic. How does this even work? Does Tayshia just... get Clare's leftovers? That doesn't necessarily sound fair, but due to the need to quarantine and test contestants before filming, Tayshia probably isn't getting a new Bachelorette cast.
Stopping production to vet 30 new contestants, fly them out, quarantine them, and test them would have taken too long for a show that was already extremely delayed. It's far more likely that Tayshia's season kept the men remaining from Clare's season — 16 of them, excluding Clare's reported fiance Dale Moss. That's significantly less than the usual 25 to 30 contestants most leads get to meet at the start of a regular Bachelorette season. But there's a silver lining: the series usually begins with a bunch of men clearly cast for drama purposes who are eliminated in the first few rose ceremonies, and now, Tayshia gets to skip all that noise. It's not like she would have necessarily connected with someone like Yosef anyway.
However, it has been reported that producers attempted to reach out to some of the men who were initially considered for Clare's season but not cast. She originally had a group of 42 potential contestants that were whittled down to the 31 she met on premiere night. Us Weekly reported that two weeks into filming, a source claimed that production began "calling backup contestants and asking them to come to [the set] within 24 hours," perhaps in hopes of bringing them out for Tayshia. Bachelor blogger Reality Steve claimed to have heard the same thing. He also said that the 42 potential contestants were announced days before filming, so it's possible that when production needed to switch from Clare to Tayshia, some of those 11 previously uncast men were still available. It also wouldn't have been the worst idea for the show to have extra men in the production bubble in case some of Clare's 31 men tested positive for COVID-19 and had to be sent home.
Whether Tayshia gets some new faces all depends on whether anyone was interested in returning after previously not being cast and whether there was time to safely quarantine and test them before bringing them into the show's filming bubble. But even if she just gets the 16 left from Clare's episodes, that doesn't necessarily mean that Tayshia is going to have a bad time. There were only 17 total men on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, and Tayshia found a significant romantic connection with John Paul Jones then. Turns out it doesn't always take a room of 30 potential boyfriends to find a gem.