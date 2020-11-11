The Bachelorette Isn’t Peter Giannikopoulos’ First Reality Show

With The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise under her belt, Tayshia Adams is bringing her fair share of TV experience to La Quinta Resort & Club — and, as it turns out, so is one of her contestants. Before joining The Bachelorette as one of Tayshia’s new suitors, Peter Giannikopoulos had a previous stint on a very different kind of reality show: House Hunters.
Peter previously appeared in the 156th season of the long-running HGTV show. (Yes, 156th. House Hunters is currently airing its 196th season, which really puts those 16 seasons of The Bachelorette into perspective.) In the episode, titled “Move-In Ready or Sweat Equity in Boston,” the 31-year-old realtor helped a first-time buyer find her perfect new home in Everett, MA. Peter, also from Everett, shared on Instagram that the show was “a dream.”
“I watch this show religiously with a dream of one day being on it,” he wrote right before his episode aired in 2018. “I remember the call from the talent manager as if it was yesterday, thinking it was a prank call. Truth be told, that sucker was true to his word and tonight I’ll be on my favorite show.” Some sleuths from a Bachelorette fan forum also unearthed Peter’s oddly charming House Hunters audition video.
Peter may have been a lifelong House Hunters viewer, but he’s only worked in real estate since 2017. In another Instagram post, he recalled starting out his career and dreaming of signing just one house a year. He’s come a long way since then: earlier this year, he noted that he closed 31 sales in 2019, totaling $22,090,000 (if you count pending deals). He works for the international realty company Douglas Elliman, and won the brokerage’s Rookie of the Year award in March — no small feat, since Douglas Elliman has over 7,000 agents.
His prior reality TV ambitions might raise some eyebrows (is he in this for The Right Reasons?), but because House Hunters directly relates to his line of work, I think we can safely treat this as a different kind of situation. If anything, Peter seems much more interested in selling homes to the people of Massachusetts than selling spon-con. But no matter what happens, he’ll have one big thing in common with Tayshia, who told Vulture that her passion has “always been in real estate, development, interior design, and architecture.” I’m willing to bet she’s an HGTV fan, too.