These Are The Four Men To Keep Your Eye For Tayshia Adams’ Season, According To A Good Source

Now that Tayshia Adams is the new Bachelorette, it's time to go back to the drawing board and re-configure our Bachelorette brackets.
It may be hard to guess at this point who Tayshia could end up with, given that she not only hasn't interacted with any of them yet, but because to be perfectly honest, you likely don't know anyone else's name besides Dale Moss'. And maybe that Canadian guy with the cute teeth.
Some people, however, already feel good about their frontrunners — including Jimmy Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney, who has been making Bachelor and Bachelorette picks for years. Tayshia went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about her unexpected takeover of The Bachelorette and to be weirdly evasive about her quarantine timeline (it's very sus, in my humble opinion, but we'll save that for another time). Kimmel also shared his wife's predictions for who Tayshia would pick in the end: Ivan, Ben, Blake, and Zac C. (If you have no idea who these people are, there's no shame in looking them up).
Advertisement
"Is the person you chose in this group?" Kimmel asked. Tayshia pursed her lips and flashed a coy smile as she answered, "I don't know, we'll just have to wait and see."
He then narrowed it down, saying that his wife had zeroed in on army vet-turned personal trainer Ben as the ultimate winner. Kimmel prodded Tayshia, asking if she saw how "nice" he was to Clare Crawley when she announced she was running off with Moss.
"Ben is very nice," Tayshia said definitively.
This lukewarm answer led Kimmel to doubt he and his wife's gut decision, and said, "we may have to revise this pick, Molly!"
McNearney has guessed correctly for the last seven out of nine picks, which is great even by gambling standards. Only time will tell whether the Kimmels got this one right and are truly our Bachelorette oracles, or as Jimmy has called himself, "Rosetradamus." There may have been a lot of spoilers for this season already, including Crawley's exit, but Tayshia is certainly not giving anything away this time.