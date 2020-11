Behold! All The Evidence That Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Are Still Together

She was a little less vague in an October interview with Entertainment Tonight. When asked whether she is currently engaged, Clare just said that she is “very happy” — which seems to bode well, since she’s hinted twice on-screen that she hopes to make Dale her fiancé. “That feeling that I've never felt before... just standing in front of a man, connecting on that level, and it being electric between each other... I've never felt that instantly like that before,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I had never felt it before, and I never even knew what to expect with those feelings. When you have not experienced it or felt it, you don't know if it exists, but when you feel it, you know exactly what that feeling is.” This doesn’t necessarily confirm anything, but it also doesn’t exactly sound like the way anyone would talk about their ex.