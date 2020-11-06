Behold! All The Evidence That Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Are Still Together

Early on in this season's fourth episode, we finally heard the words we’ve been waiting for — that Clare has “blown up The Bachelorette.” She said she wants to spend more time with Dale and, because it’s 2020 and anything goes, Chris Harrison sets them up on a one-on-one. What follows is an expedited Bachelorette season: at dinner, Clare tells Dale she loves him, and Dale tells her he’s falling in love, too. Cue the fantasy suite; cue another conversation with Chris Harrison. “Nothing compares to what I have with Dale, and I could most definitely, gladly spend the rest of my life with Dale,” she says in a confessional interview. She asked Chris Harrison what to do, and he told her the next step was a proposal. Okay!

