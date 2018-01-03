When he's not busy pleading with the American public, Jimmy Kimmel is actually very good at predicting The Bachelor, which premiered Monday night. Tuesday night, he had the Bachelor Arie Luyendyk, Jr. on the show, and he cast his prophecy. According to Kimmel, we're wasting our time on the Laurens of this season. (There are four Laurens.) Instead, we should be paying attention to the Beccas. Kimmel's top four Bachelor picks are Bekah Martinez, Becca Kufrin, Chelsea Roy, and Tia B. Kimmel's final pick was Becca Kufrin, a publicist from Minnesota.
"Despite a weird start, making you get down on one knee, you liked her. She seemed to be the most kind of normal," Kimmel pointed out. "No major red flags." He added that Kufrin was the first to receive a rose at the night's rose ceremony, which meant, at least according to Kimmel, that Luyendyk remembered her name.
Kufrin did not receive the first impression rose, though. That went to Chelsea Roy, the single mother from Maine. Kimmel also named Roy among his top four picks.
The late night host's predictions are always eerily accurate — he claims his wife, Molly McNearney, helps him make the picks, which might explain why they're so on point. For season 21 of The Bachelor, Kimmel predicted that Vanessa Grimaldi would win. And she did! (Grimaldi and her fiancé Nick Viall split this summer.) Kimmel was a little less accurate with Rachel Lindsay — he predicted she was engaged to Peter Kraus, although she's now happily betrothed to Bryan Abasolo. (We all know it should have been Peter.)
Kimmel's predictions contradict the popular theory that a woman named Lauren will win the show. Out of 29 contestants, four of them were named Lauren. One Lauren was kicked off night one — Lauren J.! — so that leaves three Laurens for Luyendyk to fall in love with. If we're going with numbers, then there's a high likelihood that a woman named Lauren will win. But, if we're going with Kimmel, who's often right, then it's one of the Beccas.
