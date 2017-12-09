Sometimes you don't need a First Impression rose, gut instincts, or Reality Steve spoilers to intuit which woman will wind up with a marriage proposal on The Bachelor. You just need math.
The 29 contestants who will be competing for Arie Luyendyck Jr.'s heart on season 22 have just been revealed. Though the full cast bios have yet to be posted, we're ready to make an educated guess about who runs off with a Neil Lane engagement ring: Lauren.
Here's the rub: It could be Lauren B., Lauren G., Lauren J., or Lauren S. Yep. There are four women with the same first name, plus a Jenny and a Jenna; a Rebecca and a Rebekah; and a Brittany and a Brittane. Hopefully, we'll be able to tell them apart by the time hometown dates roll around, unless Luyendyck gets fed up with the confusion and eliminates most of them on the first night. According to ABC, the first episode, airing January 1, will see him hand out 21 roses, cutting eight women loose.
Anyway, let's meet these Laurens. Lauren Burnham is a 25-year-old Dallas native in technology sales. She's also a dead ringer for Lauren Bushnell, who beat out two other Laurens to win and then demolish Ben Higgins' heart in season 20.
Lauren Jarreau is, at 33, the season's oldest contestant; she recently completed her master's degree and hails from New Roads, Louisiana.
That brings us to Lauren Schleyer, a 31-year-old social media manager who also hails from Dallas. She's our current favorite for a few reasons: She's named Lauren. She's reasonably close in age to the 36-year-old Luyendyck. Her social media manager background would be handy in navigating that post-Bachelor Instagram influencer life. If it's anything we know about Bachelor Nation, it's that almost everyone — Rachel Lindsay, Sean Lowe, Jake Pavelka, JoJo Fletcher, even Chris Harrison — is from Dallas.
Let the games begin, and may the best Lauren — woman, whatever — win.
