That in and of itself is not wonderful, but it could have been handled well. People have done awful things on The Bachelor in the past, like when Juan Pablo dumped Clare Crawley on The Bachelo r. What went wrong in this breakup is that it was filmed. The Bachelor gave us a fine example of dramatic irony: We knew what was happening next, but Becca certainly did not. She arrived for a "Happy Couples" weekend with Arie and was met with a stern dumping. And we, the audience, had to watch almost a full hour of Becca and Arie struggling to find the words to say to each other. Unedited, by the way, just means that you get to watch the action from both the A camera and the B camera. Uncut means it's a full 60 minutes of television.