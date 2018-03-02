This is hard to believe, given that The Bachelor follows a strict formula. The lead has to pick between two women. There have been two instances in which the Bachelor has diverged from the ending: Brad Womack once declined to pick anyone, and Jason Mesnick changed his mind after the finale, crawling back to his runner-up. (Womack went on to be the Bachelor again; Mesnick married his runner-up and has been happily wed ever since.) Heartbreaking finales have been had before. Sometimes, the heartbreak is even fairly banal.