If the entire internet slamming Arie for unceremoniously dumping fiancée Becca wasn't enough, the season 22 Bachelor is getting shaded by actual billboards.
Less than 24 hours after The Bachelor aired a truly horrific finale, which depicted Arie ending things with final rose winner Becca in order to try to make things work with runner-up Lauren, Entertainment Weekly reports that billboards across Minnesota (Becca's home state) and Los Angeles have sprung up to send the 36-year-old a serious message.
The 16 (16!!!!!) billboards read:
"Arie... Not okay. Just leave. —Everyone."
As for who is doing this, well, no one knows: EW reports that the billboards were purchased anonymously.
Advertisement
It is possible that they are a part of ABC's marketing campaign for the Bachelor finale, which airs its final hours on Tuesday — Refinery29 reached out to ABC and will update should we hear back — but I prefer to think that's not the case. There's something amazing about these billboards being the work of disgruntled fans who just cannot with Arie's shenanigans. Because, really: Who can with his shenanigans at this point?!?
Real, anti-Arie billboards that anonymous fans sponsored in LA and Minnesota (where Becca lives) that went up this afternoon. https://t.co/nDKBWm2wXE? pic.twitter.com/qzCZDx3oTt— Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) March 6, 2018
Yes, it could be anonymous Bachelor fans who are standing behind Becca — but there's also another theory out there that would make a lot of sense.
What if Bekah M. is the one behind the billboards?!?
The only evidence you need is what she tweeted after watching the much-maligned episode.
"yo dude when you break off an engagement for your other ex gf the least you can do is LEAVE when she tells you to fucking GET OUT."
yo dude when you break off an engagement for your other ex gf the least you can do is LEAVE when she tells you to fucking GET OUT— bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) March 6, 2018
Oh, and then there's this:
"hahahahahaha @ariejr is the biggest fucking tool i’ve ever seen. becca is a queen. a goddess. thank the LORD he’s out of her life."
hahahahahaha @ariejr is the biggest fucking tool i’ve ever seen. becca is a queen. a goddess. thank the LORD he’s out of her life— bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) March 6, 2018
Okay, we see you, Bekah. You're doing the best work.
Advertisement