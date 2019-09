If I was looking for witty and accurate commentary on The Bachelor finale , I have to be honest, the last people I'd ask would be Dean Unglert and Nick Viall. The two don't exactly have spotless records when it comes to the franchise, and Unglert especially has no room to talk about falling for two women at the same time . However, I'm prepared to eat my words, because this parody video created by the two men (who I guess are friends now) is the perfect summary of all the bullshit that went down these past few days, and might just be better than any Bachelor sketch Saturday Night Live has ever done