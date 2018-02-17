Thanks to ESPN host, Michael Smith, the media learned the number one rule when it comes to interviewing actor Jamie Foxx: Katie Holmes does not exist.
On Friday, Smith caught up with the actor at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Los Angeles. During the interview, the journalist asked the star about photos that recently circulated of the two shooting hoops on Valentine’s Day outside of a gym. “Did you and Katie Holmes play basketball for Valentine’s Day?” Smith asked.
Technically okay, we get the correlation, but maybe we could’ve eased into it a bit more delicately, Michael? While such a question may have left some stars nonplussed, Foxx was none too pleased. The actor, who has never confirmed his rumored relationship with Holmes, which first surfaced in 2015, clearly had enough of this question. Soon after, he grinned, quietly removed the large interview headphones, stood up, and walked away. He then pulled on his hoodie and covered up his head, as if to blend into the background.
When one viewer hilariously called out Smith’s journalistic tact and Foxx’s reaction on Twitter, the host didn’t shy away.
“I don't think Jamie Foxx liked the Katie Holmes question,” said one Twitter user, with a laugh-cry emoji.
“Ya think,” Smith responded.
don’t ask jamie about katie, fam pic.twitter.com/E8hfdiBtGj— KEITHFUJIMOTO (@oakleyandallen) February 16, 2018
The unsung comedic relief of the entire exchange is the silver-haired man who steps in to grab Foxx’s mic as he walks away. Near the end of the snippet, he makes a “yikes” face, capturing what most viewers surely felt watching the awkwardness pan out.
Basically, when it comes to his presumed relationship with Holmes, Foxx is taking his social cues from Fight Club. Journalists everywhere take note: The first rule of discussing Katie Holmes with Jamie Foxx is: you do not talk about Katie Holmes to Jamie Foxx.
