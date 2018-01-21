Are Millie Bobby Brown & Jacob Sartorius Dating Or Just Trolling Us?

Is a selfie ever just a selfie?
On Friday, actress Millie Bobby Brown shared an old(-ish) photo on Instagram stories which in turn fueled rumors that she’s dating singer Jacob Sartorius.
In the sweet black and white image, the two teens appear adorably cozy. The photo is dated December 31st, 2017, meaning these two hung out on New Year’s Eve.
The Stranger Things star also adorned the photo with a few red heart emoji, surely making ‘shippers of the two explode with joy. Afterall it’s not every day we see two of Hollywood’s youngest most adorable stars pair up.
Advertisement
The two have reportedly been engaged in some puppy love-level flirting since October. However, the rumors reached a fever pitch after Brown shared a photo of herself on Instagram hugging an oversized stuffed animal. “Thanks for the bear,” she captioned the photo, marking it with a red heart emoji.
Brown left the giver of said stuffed toy to the imagination of her followers. However, that didn’t stop Sartorius from commenting, “Of course,” marking the response with a heart-eyed emoji. Oh, young love.
In light of Brown’s latest IG story, many fans have flocked to the photo in droves leaving endless comments about her possible new boo. Some supportive, some not. Most comments are in good fun.
According to several outlets, the 13-year-old actress and the 15-year-old generation Z heartthrob were also spotted vacationing with Brown’s family at Walt Disney World over the holidays.
While the two have not confirmed whether or not they are dating, it seems they have no fun letting fans fill in the blanks.
Advertisement