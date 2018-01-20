After more than seven years of dating, Darren Criss and Mia Swier are making it official.
Criss star announced his engagement to the Hollywood writer and producer on Saturday. “Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together,” began the caption. “And I’m happy to announce that we’re kicking those adventures up a notch.” In the photo the two lovebirds appear with huge smiles, kicking up their feet in unison. Clever man.
“We’re goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage,” the caption continued.
As People uncovered, in a 2013 interview with KISS FM, Criss shared details about his relationship with Swier. He noted that the two began dating before his career took off. “I didn’t know I was going to be on TV when we started dating,” he said. The actor also discussed the pitfalls of being the IRL girlfriend of a beloved character on TV.
Criss is soon to star as serial killer Andrew Cunanan on the Ryan Murphy-directed The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, which debuted earlier this week. The series, which is based on the real-life murder of the iconic fashion designer, is an important role for Criss.
As Criss explained in an interview with the Turn It On podcast, it was important for him to depict a man with whom he shared the same ethnicity.
“I believe there are a lot of great half-Filipino actors out there that could have done this a lot of justice,” he said. “When Ryan talked about doing this three years ago, before we actually got the ball rolling last year, I would joke with him saying, ‘Hey man, I would love to do this, but if you don’t want me to do it with you, I defy you to find another guy who looks kind of like him, who’s in the same age range, who’s in your Rolodex of actors. Because if you don’t cast a half-Filipino guy, the Filipino community is going to cry bloody murder. So I don’t know what your other options are!’”
Between the engagement and making his debut as Andrew Cunanan in the FX series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, 2018 is turning out to be a banner year for Criss.
