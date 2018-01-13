What Kendall Jenner Has To Say About Having Kids Makes Her The Most Relatable Sister

In November, Kendall Jenner turned 22 and, as she explained to Cara Delevingne in the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar, homegirl is busy.
She’s got a lot on her plate these days with her being both a supermodel and a Kardashian and all. But you know what’s not on her plate right now? Kids. For the moment Jenner has left that milestone to her sisters.
During the interview, the cover star discussed what it’s like to grow up with such a famous family. Spoiler: The woman with nearly 90 million Instagram followers often craves alone time. She confessed to Delevingne that she sometimes dreams of living on a farm “and not talk to anyone and just exist in the middle of nowhere.” Though, after discussing what life was like growing up in the public eye, Delevingne asked Jenner if she plans on raising her future children that way. “Will you let them have access to social media?” Delevingne inquired.
“I think I’ll definitely put an age limit on it and try to keep them away from it as much as possible,” Jenner said. “I always loved being able to play in my yard with my animals, and my dog, and my friends. It’s going to be interesting to see what the world is like when I do have kids. But I definitely don’t plan on having them anytime soon.”
The interview between the two women happened around Jenner’s birthday. Shortly after, in December, she was forced to address rumors that she (like her little sis, Kylie), was pregnant.
Jenner put the speculation to bed after sharing with fans that she “just likes bagels.” In addition to her thoughts on waiting to have kids, that too might also be the most relatable explanation for a false pregnancy rumor.
