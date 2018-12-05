The Best Christmas Candles – & Not A Hint Of Cinnamon

Christmas is without a doubt the best-smelling time of the year, and the best time to invest in a sumptuous-smelling candle. They make the perfect self-indulgent purchase, last-minute gift and Secret Santa problem solver.
Every year you’ll find the classic festive scents on offer from some of your favourite candle brands like Diptyque, Jo Malone and The White Company. You can enjoy aromas of cinnamon, bergamot, orange peel and gingerbread to your heart’s content.
If you’re looking for something a little less conventional but equally comforting, read on for Refinery29’s round-up of our favourite home fragrances you can enjoy all year round. Coming up are unexpected and unconventional scents such as rosemary, fresh linen and saffron from a mix of well loved and lesser known brands at prices that will suit everyone’s budget.
