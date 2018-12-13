Secret Santa should be fun, but when you've left it until 24 hours before the scheduled gift-giving to think of something thoughtful or hilarious for your friend/colleague/great-grandmother, things can get stressful. So in true holiday spirit, we’ve done the hard bit for you.
No matter who you're buying for (are they a fashion lover? beauty guru? a plant mom? the office comedian? or a modern witch?), we think we've got a micro present to match: a sleep mask for someone who needs some shut-eye, personalised stationery for the organiser among you or a bottle opener for that one colleague you can always count on to join you at the pub. There are also those surefire one-size-fits-all presents – a nice pair of socks, a candle, a picture frame or a good book.
If you're feeling a bit indecisive, don't sweat: we've found 25 tiny gifts that are sure to please your buddy and your budget.